Official: Sadio Mane named in Senegal's World Cup squad

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich star, Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite nursing an injury.



Mane is currently nursing an injury after injuring his tendon during Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



At the moment, the extent of his injury is unknown but he could be ready for the World Cup, which starts in 9 days, after his inclusion in Aliou Cisse's list.



The Tarenga Lions of Senegal are the third African country to announce their squad.



Key names like Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Cheikou Kouyate, and Ismaila Sarr all made the squad.





Senegal are in Group A alongside host nation Qatar, Netherlands, and Iran.















Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below













EE/KPE