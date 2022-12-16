Official: Portugal part ways with Fernando Santos after World Cup failure

Sports News of Friday, 16 December 2022

The Portuguese Football Federation has confirmed the departure of head coach Fernando Santos following the Seleçãos quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The announcement brings an end to the 8-year reign of the 68-year-old manager who delivered Portugal's first international trophy after beating France 1-0 in the 2016 Euros.



Fernando Santos, since taking over from Paulo Bento after the 2014 FIFA World Cup group stage exit, has been to two Mundials, but his best was in the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition, where he was eliminated by Morocco.



Despite not making a mark in the World Cup, Santos was successful in other competitions after winning the 2016 Euros and the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2019.



Thus becoming the manager to win Portugal's only two trophies in their football history.



According to Goal.com, Lille manager, Paulo Fonseca is in contention to take over, but the Portuguese Football Federation is also trying to convince the legendary Jose Mourinho to combine the national team with his job at AS Roma.



