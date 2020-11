Sports News of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: ghanafa.org

Official: Partey ruled out of AFCON qualifiers

Partey was included in Coach C.K Akonnor’s 23-man squad to face Sudan

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has been ruled out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.



The Arsenal stalwart was on Sunday, replaced at half time by Daniel Ceballos during their Premier League game against Aston Villa at the Emirates.



Arsenal have confirmed that the player picked up a minor sprain in his ankle and would require treatment in London. As a result, Partey, will not travel to Accra for the doubleheader against Sudan as he continues his treatment in North London.



Partey was included in Coach C.K Akonnor’s 23-man squad to face Sudan in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, but the injury has ruled him out of the two games.



The game is scheduled for the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 16: 00 GMT.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.