Official: Otto Addo names Black Stars starting XI for Nigeria clash

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has named his starting team for the friendly match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a 4-2-3-1 set-up, Lawrence Ati-Zigi starts in post behind Alidu Siedu, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku and Patrick Kpozo as the backline.



In midfield, Baba Iddrisu and Salid Samed start as the double pivot with Ernest Nuamah and skipper of the night Jordan Ayew occupying the right and left flanks respectively.



The former Borussia Dortmund trainer has handed Forson Amankwa his senior debut. The RB Salzburg midfielder will play behind Antoine Semenyo who will lead the attack.



The game that is slated for 16:00 GMT ushers Otto Addo into his second stint as Black Stars head coach.



