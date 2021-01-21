Sports News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Official: Mustapha Yussif takes over Ministry of Youth and Sports

The Member of Parliament for Yagba/Kubore Constituency, Mustapha Yussif

The Member of Parliament for Yagba/Kubore Constituency, Mustapha Yussif has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take charge of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Service Secretariat will now replace Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah who served as the Minister for Youth and Sports in President Akufo-Addo's first tenure in office.



This was confirmed by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Acting Communications Director at the Presidency in a release that contained a list of President Akufo-Addo’s nominees for ministers on Thursday, January 2021.



Hon. Mustapha Yussif's nomination is subject to the approval of the 8th Parliament headed by Speaker Alban Bagbin.



See the full list of persons nominated for Ministerial positions in the post below:



