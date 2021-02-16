Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Official: Kosta Papic, Ben Owu resign from Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak have confirmed rumors that they have parted company with head coach Kosta Papic and goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu.



Rumors which begun last week gathered momentum on Monday that Papic after a marathon meeting with the management of the club has left his role as head coach of the club.



In a statement issued today, February 16, 2021, Hearts of Oak said that they have accepted resignation letters from both Papic and Owu.



According to the club, Papic resigned due to ‘personal reasons’ and not because of clashes with management as widely reported.



“Accra Hearts of Oak SC has parted company with head coach Kostadin Papic and goalkeepers’ trainer Ben Owu.



“Both members of the technical team tendered in their resignations on February 15, 2021” parts of the statement read.



The club also expressed appreciation to the two coaches for their service to the club.



“The club would like to thank Papic and Ben for their time at Hearts of Oak and wish them success in their future”.



The exit of the two brings to three the number of coaches who have left the club in less than a week.



Last week, assistant coach Asare Bediako also resigned. The club initially denied the report only for Papic to confirm it an interview.



