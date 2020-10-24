Official: Kofi Kordzi completes move to Muaither SC from Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Striker Kofi Kordzi has officially joined Qatari side Muaither SC from Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak.



Th 26-year-old left the shores of the country on September 24 for trials at the Qatari side after the hierarchy of Accra Hearts of Oak granted him the permission to leave.



However, Kordzi has passed the trials and will stay at the club.



He joined Accra Hearts of Oak on a three-year deal from lower-tier side Royal FC in 2019.



Kordzi quickly established himself as a cult hero with his relentless output.



He scored 6 goals in 14 games to become the club’s top scorer during the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.