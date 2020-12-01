Official: Hearts of Oak appoint Kosta Papic as the new head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian football giants, Accra Hearts of Oak have officially announced the reappointment of Serbian coach, Kosta Papic as a replacement for coach Edward Nii Odoom.



The 60-year-old comes in for his second stint with Accra Hearts of Oak following Edward Nii Odoom's “unimpressive” form in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



Kosta Papic had his first stint with Accra Hearts of Oak in the 2008/2009 season before he parted ways with the Phobians halfway into the season.



He will be assisted by Asare Bediako, who was appointed assistant coach in November.



"Coach Kosta Papic returns home. Welcome!!!" Hearts of Oak tweeted.



His first assignment will be against league leaders Karela United on matchday four in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League in Accra on Friday, December, 4.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.