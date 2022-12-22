Official: Former Black Stars coach Avram Grant unveiled as Zambia manager

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Former Black Stars manager, Avram Grant, has been officially unveiled as the head coach of the Zambian national team.



The former Chelsea and West Ham manager landed in Zambia's capital Lusaka on December 21 ahead of his appointment and was unveiled as the new coach for the Chipolopolos.



The Israeli tactician will be a replacement for Croatian gaffer Aljosa Asanovic, who resigned from his position in September 2022 after being in charge for only nine months.



Asanovic was hired as head coach of Zambia in January 2022, when he took over from local coach Beston Chambeshi.



Though details of his contract were not made public, the Zambian press reported that he signed a two-year contract until the end of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations which will be played in 2024.



