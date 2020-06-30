You are here: HomeSports2020 06 30Article 994483

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Official: Europa FC complete the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Poku

Europa FC has completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Poku on a free transfer, the club has announced.

The 28-year-old has joined the side that could see him playing in Champions League football on the Iberian Peninsula.

The former New York City Football Club cult hero will be anxious to revive his career with the UEFA Champions League qualifying team.

Europa will represent Gilbraltar in Europe after finishing top of the 2019-20 season amid the Coronavirus pandemic which brought the game to a halt.

The small British overseas territory of roughly 34,000, located on a small peninsula bordered by Spain to the north, is one of UEFA's and FIFA's newest member associations, having affiliated with the former in 2013 and the latter in 2016.

