Official! Dreams FC announces the signing of goal machine Agyenim Boateng

Former Nzema Kotoko striker, Agyenim Boateng Mensah

Dreams FC has announced the signing of highly-rated attacker Agyenim Boateng Mensah from Nzema Kotoko FC ahead of the upcoming season.



The budding talent is joining the 'Still Believe' outfit on a four-year deal after his unveiling today.



Mensah was outstanding in the Division One League last season with excellent performances.



The youngster was the leading goalscorer in Zone Two before the league was terminated due to the Coronavirus outbreak.



Karela United FC were also in the chase for the signature for the prolific attacker.



He is expected to a formidable strike-partnership with Joseph Esso and Abel Manomey in the new Dreams FC attack for the 2020/2021 campaign.





