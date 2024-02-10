You are here: HomeSports2024 02 10Article 1916156

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

Official: Brighton confirm signing of Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman

Premier League side, Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the signing of Ghanaian winger Ibrahim Osman.

Brighton confirmed on Saturday, 10 February 2024 that they have signed the FC Nordsjaelland winger for £16m.

The 19-year-old winger will continue the 2023/2024 season with Nordsjaelland and join Brighton in the summer.

Technical director David Weir said he was "a young and exciting prospect".

He added: "For now it's important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjalland, where he is enjoying a good season." Osman has four goals and five assists for his club from 29 appearances this season.

Ibrahim Osman was heavily linked with West Ham and was billed to join them but the deal broke down due to West Ham’s unwillingness to pay the asking price.



