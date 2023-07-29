Official: Black Stars striker Hafiz Konkoni joins Tanzanian giants Yanga

Sports News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Tanzanian side Young Africans have unveiled Black Stars forward Hafiz Konkoni after completing the transfer.



Yanga in a well-crafted video shared on Twitter on July 29, 2023, announced the striker's signing as their fans flood the comments section to welcome the Ghanaian.



The young forward has penned a two-year deal with the Yellow and Greens, running until 2025.



Konkoni, who was sensational in the Ghana Premier League last season, joins Yanaga from Bechem United.



Other Ghanaian clubs, including Accra Hearts of Oak, were rumoured to be interested in the striker, but the Tanzanian side beat them to his signature.



He earned his debut Black Stars call-up in May for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.



Hafiz Konkoni, who scored 15 goals in the league last season, maybe the club's first acquisition as they look to remedy their striker difficulties.





