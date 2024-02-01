Official: Bayern Munich confirm signing of 16-year-old Ghanaian wonderkid Kusi-Asare

Sports News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

German giants, Bayern Munich have announced the signing of 16-year-old wonderkid Jonah Kusi-Asare from Swedish side, AIK Solna.



The Bundesliga champions announced the signing of the young striker for a reported fee of €6.5m.



Jonah Kusi-Asare, a promising young striker, has been making waves in his developmental journey. Having featured for IF Brommapojkarna Jugend, he later joined the U-19 side of AIK, showcasing his skills and potential on the field.



Upon joining Bayern Munich, the 16-year-old talent is expected to primarily train with the first team, highlighting the club's confidence in his abilities.



Additionally, Kusi-Asare will have the opportunity to further hone his skills by playing for the U19 squad, offering him a platform to continue his development within the renowned Bayern Munich youth system.



The acquisition of Jonah Kusi-Asare underscores Bayern Munich's commitment to nurturing young talents and building for the future and it offers the young talent a platform to develop and pursue his goal as a professional footballer.



Born to Ghanaian parents, Kusi-Asare is eligible to play for both Ghana and Sweden.