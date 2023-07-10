Official: Ashgold suspended indefinitely from Ghana football

Sports News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Former Ghana Premier League campaigners Ashanti Gold SC have been suspended from all football competitions under the watch of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).



The Miners have been out of active Football after getting handcuffed in a match-fixing scandal involving Inter Allies FC which was played on Saturday, July 21, 2021 t the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium where they won 7-0.



Attempt to return to the elite division has remained futile despite dragging the Association to court for case settlement on several occasions.



Ashanti Gold SC's expulsion from the Ghana Football Association was announced and confirmed at GFA’s 29th Ordinary Congress on Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Great Hall of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



FA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo raised the issue of AshantiGold SC being taken out and not playing in the Premier League and saw Black Stars team manager Mohammed Ameenu Shardow second the motion before King Faisal FC bankroller Alhaji Grusah asked the forum to vote for AshantiGold's return.



Congress voted with 64 voting against Ashanti GoldSC's return for the 2023-24 league season while 17 voted for their inclusion in next season’s league.



The suspension of AshantiGold SC means the club shall lose all membership rights and that the club cannot play in any football competition, including but not limited to the Ashanti Regional Football Association Division Two League.



