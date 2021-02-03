You are here: HomeSports2021 02 03Article 1171213

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: football-italia.net

Official: Asamoah signs for Cagliari

Cagliari have added another player to their squad after the January transfer window closed, as free agent Kwadwo Asamoah has signed.

The deal is due to expire at the end of the current campaign and he has already passed his medical.

The 32-year-old left-back is a Ghana international but spent almost his entire career in Italy.

Asamoah’s previous clubs include Torino, Udinese, Juventus and most recently Inter.

His contract was terminated by mutual consent with the Nerazzurri on October 5, 2020.


