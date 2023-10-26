Officer with a whistle: Meet the Ghanaian police officer who is a top referee

Sports News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

The diversity in the Ghana Premier League is one of the most beautiful aspects that intrigue its followers. One of the intriguing stories that have been uncovered is about referee Abdul Qadir, a Policeman who



Qadir is a FIFA-listed referee and has officiated in the Ghana Premier League for more than four seasons.



The Kumasi-based officially became a FIFA referee in January 2023 and now qualifies to officiate in CAF inter-club matches as well as FIFA matches.



He has become topical in the 2023/2024 GPL season after officiating Nations FC's two-all draw against Asante Kotoko. He awarded a late penalty to the home side which the away fans were not unhappy with and thus reacted by throwing objects on the pitch.



Qadir's refereeing journey has not been smooth but his resilience to sail through the obstacles has led him to a higher pedestal in Ghana.



While officiating in the second-tier league in 2015, he was accused by Unity FC of unfair officiating in their game against Berlin FC.



Unity FC summoned him to the FA for letting the game run more than the additional time which led to Berlin FC scoring a late winner.



The fourth official had shown two minutes of additional time but both teams ended up playing twelve minutes.



Qadir was later exonerated by the GFA's Disciplinary Committee.



"The Disciplinary Committee after having satisfied itself that the evidence adduced before it does not support the charge against Referee Abdul Latif Qadir, hereby dismiss the charge against him,” their statement reads.



In 2021, he got suspended for awarding a questionable penalty to Liberty Professionals in a match against Karela United.



Qadir was suspended for the rest of the season after he was found guilty.







EE/KPE





