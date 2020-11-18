Sports News of Wednesday, 18 November 2020

Oduro Sarfo to report Nana Yaw Amponsah to the Police for threatening him

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo has said that he will report the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah to the Ghana Police Service for allegedly threatening him.



According to the CEO of Berekum Chelsea, Nana Yaw Amponsah called to insult and threaten him for asking a question on how Asante Kotoko managed to register their new Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season when the player just came to Ghana.



"I only asked after seeing the arrival pictures of Fabio Gama on social media that how was he registered since he just arrived in Ghana?. It was a harmless question asked."



Narrating his ordeal to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Nana Oduro Sarfo stated that though he has reported the issue to the Executive Council, Accra Hearts of Oak Board Member Mr. Frank Nelson, and GFA President Kurt Okraku, he will still report the Asante Kotoko CEO to the police for the threats.



"You are stupid, old fool, I am not like you who begs to eat, be very careful or else Ghana can't contain both of us," Nana Oduro Sarfo told Oyerepa FM that these were the words of Nana Yaw Amponsah to him.



"He told me I have no sense that I should stop acting foolishly, I swear by my dead father, my children, and the car I drive that these were the exact words he told me."



"I have reported him to the GFA Prez, Mr. Frank Nelson, and EXCO members and the next is to report him to the police for threatening me that he will show me the other side of him and that Ghana can't contain both of us," Nana Oduro Sarfo concluded.

