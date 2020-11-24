Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Oduro Sarfo blows fuse over Golden City Park pitch concerns: 'Is football dead?

Nana Oduro Sarfo, Berekum Chelsea General Manager

Berekum Chelsea General Manager Nana Oduro Sarfo was in a tetchy mood during a live radio interview when he was asked about the poor condition of the pitch at their Golden City Park home venue.



The Ghana FA Executive Council member lost it at Angel FM Accra host Saddick 'Obama' Adams who asked him about crusty surface in Berekum on Sunday, 22 November 2020.



Striker Emmanuel Clottey drilled in a last-minute free-kick to earn a 1-1 draw with Asante Kotoko on Sunday but one of the major issues on the talk board after the enthralling contest was about the playing surface.



When the Club Licensing Board inspected the venue last month, it had a verdant lawn but it has since been reduced to a carpet of brown and green splotches, leaving the surface crusty.



The state of the Golden City Park was a major talking point even before kickoff with many asking how it was approved for top-flight football.



It looks like those comments have irked Sarfo who went ballistic went asked about the situation.



''The footballers who played on the pitch are they not the same payers who play on 'sakora' [grassless and hard] pitches. Are they not playing on Monday special 'sakora' pitches?,'' he experienced football administration replied.



''I am an Ex-Co member and so what? You can say whatever you want to say, I don't care. I didn't beg you to call me. I am watching a Nigerian movie now, that's precious to me.



''I have finished playing the game, if you have issues go and collect the points.



''Nobody has tasked you to enquire why we played football on that pitch. If pictures are going around, what hasn't happened before.



''Is football dead? Why don't you face the reality. I have finished playing the game, go and collect the points.



''I did not take anybody's money before playing the game. I invested in my own game. That's it. Forget it



''We have played the game on the pitch, if you're unhappy, we don't care. We shall continue to play on the pitch.''

