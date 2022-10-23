Odotei and Alhaji Akanbi have what it takes to ensure Hearts of Oak's progression - Togbe Afede

Sports News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Executive Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has lauded Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei, insisting the pair have what it takes to move the club forward.



Akambi and Odotei have come under pressure following the club's elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup last weekend.



Hearts lost 1-3 on aggregate to Malian side Real Bamako in the preliminary stage.



“We believe that as a Board and management, we have what it takes to move this great club forward. Remember, this is still this team that won the treble in 2022-2021," he said in a press conference.



"Until we find someone we see qualified to lead this great club, I will continue to act as the Executive Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, supported by the Board and, of course, management," he added.



The aftermath of Hearts’ exit from the Confederation Cup led to widespread displeasure from supporters, with a section of fans deflating the car tires of Board Member Vincent Sowah Odotei.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have confirmed the appointment of Slavko Matic as the new head coach on a two-year deal.