Odartey Lamptey excited after latest win in 7-year divorce battle

Former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey

Ex-Ghana youth star, Nii Odartey Lamptey has expressed his excitement after the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal filed by his ex-wife regarding the ownership of a property at East Legon.



Odartey's ex-wife, Gloria Appiah had appealed to the court to grant her ownership of the ex-Ghanaian international’s seven-bedroom house as compensation after their much-publicised split in 2013.



But an Accra High Court ruled that Gloria Appiah committed 'adultery' when she gave birth to three children out of wedlock and subsequently quashed her motion to be awarded half of the property of the former footballer.



Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey who finally put finality to the winding legal battle also ordered the estranged wife to vacate the footballer's plush 7-bedroom apartment in East Legon within 30 days.



The former Black Stars player reacting to his latest 'triumph' said,“I pray that no fellow man should go through the challenges I have faced over the years. I was waiting eagerly for Gloria to move out of the house and I thank God for what he has done for me” he said.

