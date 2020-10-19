You are here: HomeSports2020 10 19Article 1087966

Sports News of Monday, 19 October 2020

Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in good shape ahead of 2020/21 football season

AshantiGold SC has released pictures of their Obuasi Len Clay Stadium ahead of the 2020/2021 football season.

The Miners will represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

With the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League scheduled to kick off on November 13, the Obuasi-based side has released pictures of their stadium indicating how ready they are ready for the season.

Ashgold will begin its 2020/2021 season against Karela United on November, 15 2020.

