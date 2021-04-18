Observe COVID-19 protocols at match venues - Ministry tasks fans

Sports News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The Ministry of Youth and Sports gave permission on Friday for 25% of football fans to return to multiple venues across the country to watch matches, according to a statement issued by the ministry.



The decision was taken after several meetings between the sports ministry, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the national COVID-19 task force, and other participants, according to the statement.



National COVID-19 protection guidelines, as well as GFA match day COVID-19 protocols, should also be followed, according to the statement.



Last year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo declared a ban on football fans watching matches at different league centers as part of efforts to halt the spread of the COVID-19.



Some clubs have completed the COVID stewards training program instituted by the GFA and submitted the names of the stewards to the FA.