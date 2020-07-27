Sports News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Obey coronavirus protocols - NSA urges national teams as they begin camping

Black Maidens will be in action in October

The National Sports Authority has given the Black Princesses, Maidens and Satellites the clearance to begin preparations for their respective World Cup qualifiers.



The clearance from the NSA comes on the back of announcement by President Akufo-Addo that the three national teams can go into camping and prepare for their assignments later this year.



The NSA in a statement copied to www.ghanaweb.com urged the teams to act in accordance with the measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus.



“In line with the Presidential Directives issued on 26th July, 2020 by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the female Under-20 and Under-17 national football teams have been cleared to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September this year”, excerpt of the statement reads.



Meanwhile, the GFA has expressed its profound gratitude to the government and Sports Ministry for granting their request to allow the three teams go into camping.



Communications Director of the FA, Henry Asante Twum assured that the preventive etiquettes advised by the government, FIFA and CAF will be strictly adhered to by the team.



“We are grateful to our sector minister, the Covid-19 advisory team and the President for agreeing to relax the restrictions and allow our ladies and Black Starlets to resume camping. It’s for the good of the nation. We will observe all the protocols,” he said.



The Black Princesses will face Guinea-Bissau in September in first round of the 2021 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualification.



Black Maidens will be in action in October when qualification for 2021 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup resume.



