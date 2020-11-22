Sports News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Obeng Junior strikes twice as Hearts thrash Glow Lamp Academy 3-0

Hearts will play Ashgold on November 24

Hearts of Oak wrapped up their preparations ahead of the Ghana Premier League clash against AshantiGold with a 3-0 resounding victory over non-league side Glow Lamp Academy on Saturday.



Edward Nii Odoom used the training game to sharpen his arsenals as they ready for their big Premier League opener against the Miners at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Winger Kwadwo Obeng Junior scored a brace with midfielder Emmanuel Nettey grabbing the other goal of the game.



Odoom gave an idea of his likely starting XI against AshantiGold by naming Richard Atta in the post while Mohammed Alhassan, Randy Ovouka, Nuru Suley, Soumala Larry in defence with Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Frederick Ansah Botchwey and Emmanuel Nettey in the midfield.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Daniel Afriyie and Patrick Razak all started up front.

