Obed Ansah appeals for help to undergo ankle surgery

Sports News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U20 player Obed Ansah has urged Ghanaians to come to his aid so that he can undergo surgery on his ankle.



According to Obed Ansah his ankle injury did not occur as a result of a tackle in a game but at training with Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak.



During the training, the midfielder said he felt pain in his ankle but managed to complete the session. After the training session, Ansah said the pain worsened, keeping him out of active football.



"I got injured in my right ankle which has caused my downfall. It did not happen because of a tackle I remember we were at Hearts camp at the Lizzy Complex we were about to break that was our last training. So we were doing Cooper Test we went for first run, then second run, we were about to go for the third run then I felt pain in my leg but I managed to complete the Cooper Test. Later Ozzie our masseur came to look at me I was given some medicines and we went to see the doctor. I took all the medicines but when I go for training I still felt the pain,"he said on Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on Youtube.



"For now I can't play active football my leg sometimes vibrates and I don't know what to do. Another thing is I don't have money if I had money I will go and do the operation myself. Then I will look for a Division One club or get one of the small clubs to pick up because when I get football I will still play,"



"For now if I get someone who will help me so that I will do the operation on my leg...sometimes it breaks my heart that I haven't learned another profession apart from football that God gifted me. Sometimes I think about it and then forget it, I feel sad sometimes because of the pain I am going through. My inability to play football worries me a lot,"