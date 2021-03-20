You are here: HomeSports2021 03 20Article 1209781

Sports News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Ghana Soccernet

OH Leuven ace Kamal Sowah feels ‘proud’ after receiving maiden Ghana call-up

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

OH Leuven forward Kamal Sowah OH Leuven forward Kamal Sowah

OH Leuven forward Kamal Sowah has expressed his excitement after receiving his debut Ghana call-up for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe.

Sowah is one of five players invited into the team for the first time as most of the established players will be missing the doubleheader due to Covid-19 fears.

The 21-year-old couldn’t hide his delight after hearing the news, taking to social media to indicate his gratitude to the nation’s football governing body for the consideration.

“Very proud moment for me and my family to be named in @ghanafaofficial squad???????? #Blackstar”

Sowah has recorded 3 assists and 8 goals in 30 games for OH Leuven in the ongoing Belgian Jupilar Pro League.

He joined the club on loan from English side Leicester City in 2018.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment