OFFICIAL: Kotoko announces Najau Issah as new goalkeepers trainer

Kumasi Asante Kotoko has added Najau Issah to their technical team with the Black Stars B coach the new goalkeepers trainer.



The club is restructuring most departments of the team with the goalkeeping side an area they think needs augmenting.



Kotoko is making preparations to play in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League and are strengthening their squad as well as their technical team.



He is someone head coach Maxwell Konadu knows so well from his long spell as coach of the Black Stars B.



His arrival puts the jobs of long-standing goalkeepers trainers Sampson Ampiah and Joe Baah in jeopardy.



Najau Issah has in the past worked with defunct Wa All Stars, Black Queens, Black Maiden, Black Princesses among others.



He was the goalkeepers trainer for Legon Cities and currently for the Black Stars of Ghana.





