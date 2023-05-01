OFFICIAL: Heart of Lions gain promotion to Ghana Premier League with 6 games to spare

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Kpando Heart of Lions have gained promotion to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with six matches to spare.



They are making a return to the Ghana top-flight after an eight-year spell in the second-tier competition following their relegation in the 2015 season.



Heart of Lions' promotion is confirmed with 56 points from 24 games after the two sides in third and fourth in the Ghana Division One League Zone Three both lost their match-day 25 fixtures ahead of Lions' game on Monday against Golden Kick.



Second-place Vision FC, who are on 40 points, were beaten 2-0 by Attram De Visser. If Vision win all their remaining games, they can't still catch up with Heart of Lions.



Koforidua Semper Fi, in third with 49 points, lost 2-0 at home to Na God FC, making it mathematically impossible for them to overtake Lions.



Heart of Lions, who have now been promoted to the Ghana Premier League for next season, will play as guests to Golden Kick on Monday.



