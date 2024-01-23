OFFICIAL: Ghana kicked out of AFCON 2023

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the outcome of the final Group C matches in the ongoing African Cup of Nations, Ghana has officially been knocked out of the tournament.



The Black Stars, who managed only two points from all three of their Group B matches, losing to Cape Verde and drawing against Egypt and Mozambique, were banking their hopes on some probable outcomes to qualify for the last 16 stage by virtue of being one of the four best third-placed teams.



However, on Tuesday, Cameroon beat Gambia 3-2 in a five-goal thriller to secure the second position in their group, while Guinea finished third in the group with four points.



The results from Group C confirmed Ghana's failure to make it to the round of 16, officially bringing the team's campaign to an end.



Ghana's AFCON history over the past decade has been abysmal, with the four-time champions managing only a single win in ten games.



In the most recent edition, Ghana put up its worst performance in the history of the tournament by securing only a point in their group games.



The team's performance in the ongoing tournament in Ivory Coast has heightened criticisms against managers of the team, including members of the Ghana Football Association.