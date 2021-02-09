Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Nzema Kotoko denies helping Asante Kotoko to beat Karela United at Ayinase

Asante Kotoko beat Karela United 2-0 at the CAM Park

The Team Manager for Nzema Kotoko, George Wilson, has denied assisting Asante Kotoko to beat rivals Karela United in the Ghana Premier League matchday 13 game at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park on Sunday.



Asante Kotoko ended Karela United's five-year unbeaten run at the CAM Park on Sunday with a 2-0 win to go top of the league table.



According to sources, Nzema Kotoko played a key role in ensuring that Karela United lost their first game at home this season, which has been denied by George Wilson in an interview with Happy 98.9FM.



“I will deny any involvement in the game against Asante Kotoko. Nzema Kotoko has no ill motive against Karela United. Let ask why we haven’t helped other teams to beat Karela United in the past”.



“We were in Swedru to play All Blacks. If you check on the league table, our standing is not good and we were focused on our game and to those saying that Karela United didn’t allow us to use the CAM Park that is why we helped Asante Kotoko, those claims are false and not true”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya on Happy Sports.



He added that the community flourishes during match days due to economic activities thus the reason why they want Karela United to maintain their Premier League status.



“We want Karela United to stay in the Premier League because together it helps to boost commercial activities in the region”.



