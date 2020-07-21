Sports News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Nyantakyi was my ‘goro boy’ – Abbey Pobi

Outspoken football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobi

Outspoken football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobi has described the former Ghana Football Association President, Kwasi Nyantakyi as a ‘goro boy’, saying he wasn’t surprised when he was captured in the Anas documentary in 2018.



Nyantakyi in 2018 suffered a major setback in life when Tiger Eye PI premiered which saw him using the name of the President, Nana Akuffo-Addo, the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia and other senior officers of the government to collect money and lure supposed foreign investors interested in establishing businesses in Ghana.



This led to the decline of Nyantakyi as his position as the Vice president of CAF and Executive Council member of FIFA were stripped off.



However, the veteran football administrator sharing his thought about Nyantakyi’s situation indicated that, he (Nyantakyi) was a ‘goro boy’.



“Nyantakyi is also one of the goro boys. He was an Accra representative for Upper West Heroes. I was paying him GHC200 whenever he do letters for me. At the time I transferred Attakorah Amanianpong to Germany it was Nyantakyi who processed everything for me” he told Vision 1 FM.



“Nyantakyi was in his final year at Legon so I and Alhaji Grusah took him and decided to work with him. He was doing work and pay. It was I and Grusah who lifted him” he said.



“So we knew that he was going to do well for Ghana football as a young lawyer. So we decided to push him but we didn’t know he was going to end up like this” he stated.









