Nyantakyi suffers heavy defeat in NPP Ejisu primaries

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi has met defeat in his bid to secure the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) conducted primaries to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election following the passing of the constituency's Member of Parliament, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.



In a tight race, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious with 393 votes, outshining his competitors.



Nyantakyi managed to secure only 35 votes out of a total of 1080 cast.



The full results are as follows:



Lawyer Kwabena Boateng - 393 (Winner)



Dr. Evans Duah - 61



Clinsma Karikari Mensah - 2



Helena Mensah - 302



Abena Pokua - 0



Portia Mensah - 6



Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi - 35



Aaron Prince Duah - 2



Mama Yaa Aboagye - 229





