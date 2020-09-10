Sports News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Nyantakyi should be given a second chance – Nii Lante Vanderpuye leads the crusade

Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye and former GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, is calling on football managers to consider a second chance for Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi.



“If people are yearning for free Nyantakyi movement I don’t think there is anything wrong. In this world, I think everybody should be given a second chance. Even God who created us forgives us our sins and offers us a second chance. Even murderers are given the chance in prisons to reform provided they are not killed,” Nii Lante told Asampa FM in an interview.



Nii Lante’s call comes in support to some group of people calling for the consideration of Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former First Vice President of CAF to be part of the country’s football again.



Mr. Vanderpuye who is also the MP for Odododiodoo was frank in his interview revealed that, over the years Mr. Nyantakyi has acquired knowledge that most people do not have hence the need to have him back.



According to him, he has no problem with the Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) though they did not agree on certain things.



“I don’t have anything against Nyatakyi as a person, he is my friend and I don’t believe he also has personal thing against me. We only did not agree on the paths to do certain things. It means that as human beings our path can cross at any time. He believed this is the way we have been doing things whiles I thought this is how we have to do it, and that should not bring a problem between us,” Mr. Vanderpuye said.

