Nyantakyi is the best replacement for John Kumah - Ex-Kotoko management member

Sports News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: Nana Peprah

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been described as the best suit for the Ejisu Parliamentary seat, following the demise of the sitting MP, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah (Esq.).



A former member of the management of Asante Kotoko Football Club and Philanthropist, Solomon Ofosu Ware, made the assertion.



Chairman Solo who led a team to pick a nomination form on behalf of the former GFA president, said, there is a need for someone very competent, development-oriented and visionary to replace the Late John Kumah adding that Kwasi Nyantakyi deserves that slot.



According to him, no person fits the description other than Kwesi Nyantakyi, adding that the latter's good records affirm.



"You know, we were all not expecting Dr. Lawyer John Kumah's demise. But then, it has unfortunately happened. If such a great asset passes on, he needs a competent person to replace him. You don't have to pick anyone other than someone more competent, credible, development-oriented and thinks about the well-being of the constituents. This is why we are urging the delegates not to harm the good people of Ejisu, but to choose someone for the best future of Ejisu. They should vote massively for Kwasi Nyantakyi. Everybody knows Kwasi Nyantakyi when it comes to hard work and the well-being of others". He said.



Talking about credibility and competence, Chairman Solo said, Mr. Nyantakyi's good management in the football business among other things attests to that.



Chairman Solo advised delegates to disregard rumours and cast a large number of votes for Kwasi Nyantakyi to ensure the prosperity and development of Ejisu. Chairman Solo also denied rumours that Nyantakyi was not a known native of the Ejisu constituency.



A quest to replace the late John Kumah for the Ejisu Parliamentary seat on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has become very tough as there has been a mad rush for nomination forms.



In an earlier press briefing, Mr. Dankwa Smith Buttey who is the 1st National Vice Chairman of the party said, the specific amount to be paid upon filing the nomination form is Gh¢35,000.



He revealed that the price for picking the nomination form was Gh¢3,000 in addition to the already stipulated amount.



For youth, women and disabled, he said they are going to pay 17,500 (50%) for the party to bear the rest of the cost.



Day one for the opening of nomination witnessed seven aspirants picking forms.



Meanwhile, aside Mr. Kwasi Nyantakyi, other notable personalities who picked forms included; a third-time aspirant, Mad Abenaa Pokua Boitey aka Ejisu Bronii, Dr. Evans Duah, a lecturer at the AAMUSTED, Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye whose form was picked by someone, Helena Mensah who is the current Presiding Member of the Ejisu Municipal assembly, among others.