Nyaho-Tamakloe runs the rule on referee in Hearts vs Kotoko game

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has raised concerns about officiating during his outfit clash against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.



In a highly competitive game, the two most glamorous clubs in the country locked horns at the Baba Yara Stadium in week 14 of the Ghana Premier League.



Kotoko, who were playing away to Hearts of Oak prevailed in the much-anticipated encounter.



Hearts of Oak shot into the lead through Linda Mtange but Isaac Oppong pulled parity before the halftime break.



Putting up a stellar performance, Uganda forward Steven Mukwala bagged a brace in the second half to seal victory for Kotoko. Martin Karikari reduced the deficit in the final minute for the Phobians.



Speaking to Asempa FM, Nyaho Tamakloe asserted referee, Reginald Collins Amoah nearly ruined his impressive performance after allowing an offside goal to stand.



“I think the referee did well but he nearly mars the whole impressive performance that he showed on the field by allowing the second goal which was a clear offside especially when his assistant told him clearly that it was an offside. I think we have to work very hard on such things and in the future definitely we shall be able to have quality football in this country”



Hearts of Oak are currently 8th on the Ghana Premier League table with 16 points after 14 games.