Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Nuru Sulley denies reports he is leaving Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Nuru Sulley

Accra Hearts of Oak defender Nuru Sulley has rubbished reports that he is quitting Accra Hearts of Oak barely six months after joining the club.



Reports were rife in the media space that the 28-year-old defender who recently joined Hearts of Oak is on his way out of the club.



According to the reports the player was terminating his contract for a move abroad in search of greener pastures as there was a lucrative offer on the table for him.



The player in an interview with Kumasi FM, has denied those reports saying he is surprised to hear that news as he still a player of Hearts of Oak.



"I was surprised to hear I’m leaving Hearts of Oak,I do not know where the news is coming from,it is astonishing to me."



He called on the Hearts of Oak fans to disregard the news and treat it as mere fabrication.



"The fans must disregard this and treat it with much contempt."



Sulley says he is keen to play at least a season for Hearts and win trophies before he could think of leaving.



"I want to at least play this season for Hearts of Oak,win the league and reach the group stages of the Champions league." he added.



The centre-back, who first played for the Phobians between 2011 to 2014, was welcomed back to Accra in May as he penned a two-year deal.



He returned after spells in Libya, Egypt, Turkey, and Iraq.

