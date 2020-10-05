Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nuru Sulley, Abednego Tetteh in Hearts of Oak’s reported squad for 2020/21 season

Hearts of Oak striker, Abednego Tetteh

With the start of the new Ghana Premier League season beckoning, Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly settled on the players they will be using in the upcoming 2020/21 season.



The club will reportedly set to go into the season with a 27-man squad, barring any transfer activity in the coming weeks.



The reported players include Nuru Sulley and Abednego Tetteh. The duo joined the club early this year following their return to the country after stints abroad.



Also, Isaac Mensah, who joined in July is said to have been registered by the club for the season. A lot will be expected from him and Tetteh following the departure of Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi.



Their key players from last season; Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu Kotei, Fredrick Ansah Botchway, Richard Attah, Fatau Mohammed and Raddy Ovouka are in the squad.



See Full Squad Below:



Goalkeepers: Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi and Benjamin Mensah



Defenders: Richard Baidoo, Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhasaan, Robert Addo Sowah, Fatau Mohammed, Larry Sumaila, Raddy Ovouka, William Denkyi.



Midfielders: Benjamin Afutu Kotey, Aminu Alhassan, Abdul Mamane Lawali, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, Emmanuel Nettey, Fredrick Ansah Botchway, Manaf Gumah, Dominic Eshun, Michelle Sarpong



Forwards: Eric Dizan, Daniel Afriyie, Anthony Quayson, Isaac Mensah, Damjuma Kuti, Abednego Tetteh, Kwajo Obeng Junior



The season will start on November 13 with the Ghana Premier League.

