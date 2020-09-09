Sports News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Nuremberg withdraws from race to sign Hamburg defender Gideon Jung

Ghana international Gideon Jung

FC Nuremberg have cooled their interests in signing Hamburg defender Gideon Jung.



The German outfit has opted against making a move for the 25-year-old versatile Ghanaian.



The club pulled out to the player's high wage demands and have now turned its attention elsewhere.



FC Nuremberg coach Dieter Hecking has confirmed that the club has pulled the plugs on their interest in the Ghanaian.



"We looked at Jung, but it cannot be realized," Hecking said



"HSV called for a seven-digit fee. The club can't keep up with the salary either. Jung still has a well-paid contract with HSV until 2022."



"The overall financial package is not manageable for Nuremberg."



Jung made 36 appearances for the side largely due to injuries last term.

