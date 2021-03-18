Sports News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

Nunoo Mensah will bring his rich experience to bear on Ghana sports - GWF

Ghana Olympic Committee President, Ben Nunoo Mensah

Ben Addy, the Secretary-General of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) has said his outfit remains confident Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who retained his seat as the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) President will bring his rich experience to develop and grow sports in Ghana.



The former GWF President polled 35 votes to beat Richard Akpokavie’s 28 to retain the seat. The GOC Elective Congress was held on Monday, March 15 at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science.



In a statement issued and signed by the Secretary-General of GWF, Mr. Addy commended Mr. Nunoo Mensah and his team for working hard to retain his seat as the president of the committee.



He said “it is our belief that Mr. Nunoo Mensah would continue to bring his rich experience in sports administration to bear on the operations of the GOC for the growth and development of Ghana Sports.



“We at Ghana Weightlifting Federation are confident that he would succeed in his quest to take Ghana sports to higher heights. We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in our President to lead the Olympic family for the next four years”.



Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib, also, the newly elected President of the GWF was elected as the Assistant Secretary-General of the GOC and the GWF was resolute that its president, Mr. Shaib would also bring his administrative skills and experience to support the GOC President and the board in his new capacity to succeed.



Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib also polled 44 votes to beat his opponent Bawa Fuseini who managed to poll 19 votes.



