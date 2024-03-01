Number 12 exposé: Kwesi Nyantakyi will be discharged by April - Court warns prosecution

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

The High Court in Accra, presided over by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, has threatened to discharge the former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwasi Nyantakyi, by April “if no meaningful” action is taken by the prosecution.



This was after the prosecution had asked the court once again for more time to be able to put their house in order and open their case.



The trial has yet to commence since June 29, 2021, almost three years since Mr Nyantakyi pleaded not guilty to the charge of fraud by agent and corruption over his involvement in the Anas Aremeyaw Anas #Number 12 exposé.



He is also facing the charge of conspiracy to commit fraud with the former Northern Regional Representative of the GFA, Abdulai Alhassan.



Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who is expected to testify as the first Prosecution for the State, has expressed security concerns about the court’s earlier decision that he must be unmasked in chambers anytime he was in court to testify.



Defence lawyers have also expressed concerns about the delays in the matter.



In court on Wednesday, February 28, Justice Mrs Simmons said that though the court is not inhibited from striking out the case, she will allow the prosecution time to file necessary processes by April.



“In the circumstance, notwithstanding the dismissal of the Stay of Proceedings filed earlier by the prosecution, I would have the case adjourned to April.



“I am aware that I should not adjourn a criminal trial beyond a month, but I will make an exception to this rule,” the court said.



“I will allow the accused persons some breathing space while we see the next step taken by the prosecution at pursuing this appeal against the ruling,” the court said.



“If by April, no meaningful steps have been taken in the appeal, the two (2) the accused persons will be discharged,” the court warned.