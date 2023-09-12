Nuamah, Kudus, Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars' win over Liberia

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

The Black Stars wrapped up their international break with another win, beating Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Ernest Nuamah, Kudus Mohammed, and Jordan Ayew were on the scoresheet as Ghana picked up a 3-1 victory in the international friendly.



The pitch condition looked terrible due to an earlier drizzle which affected both sides and the flow of the game.



Nonetheless, Liberia looked like the stronger side in the first half with a good defensive display and made many incursions in attack.



After a stalemate scoreline in the first half, Ernest Nuamah opened the score in the 53rd minute with a brilliant finish after excellently controlling Nicholas Opoku's long ball pass.



A few minutes later, the Olympique Lyon forward set up Mohammed Kudus to double the lead from inside the box.



Ghana added the third in the final 10 minutes after Jordan Ayew scored from a rebound after his first attempt to tap in Jonathan Sowah's cross got blocked.



The home side could not hold on to their clean sheet as Liberia grabbed a consolation at the death through Teah.



The Black Stars after a successful international break of two wins in two games will be back in action in October where they will play Mexico and USA.





