Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Nuamah, Issahaku top trends as social media users hail Black Meteors for AFCON qualification

It has been back-to-back home victories for the Ghana national teams in the space of five days after the Black Stars and Black Meteors won their respective games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Black Meteors secured qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted in Morocco after beating Algeria in front of the Kumasi fans.

Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, the wasteful Black Meteors side only managed to win the game by a lone goal.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's 12th-minute goal became the difference in the game as the Black Meteors secured their qualification to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in a row.

Though the Black Meteors like the Black Stars also won their game 1-0, Ghanaians were impressed with their free-flow football and how dominant they were over the Algerians.

The man-of-the-match performance of winger Ernest Nuamah also got the attention of the public who have started calling for his inclusion in the Black Stars.

