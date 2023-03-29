Nuamah, Issahaku top trends as social media users hail Black Meteors for AFCON qualification

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been back-to-back home victories for the Ghana national teams in the space of five days after the Black Stars and Black Meteors won their respective games at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23, and Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



The Black Meteors secured qualification for the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament set to be hosted in Morocco after beating Algeria in front of the Kumasi fans.



Despite creating numerous goal-scoring opportunities, the wasteful Black Meteors side only managed to win the game by a lone goal.



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's 12th-minute goal became the difference in the game as the Black Meteors secured their qualification to the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in a row.



Though the Black Meteors like the Black Stars also won their game 1-0, Ghanaians were impressed with their free-flow football and how dominant they were over the Algerians.



The man-of-the-match performance of winger Ernest Nuamah also got the attention of the public who have started calling for his inclusion in the Black Stars.



Below are some of the reactions.





Two years ago, the underlisted were part of the Ghana U20 squad that conquered Africa. There is surely a story to tell. May the good Lord just grant us life and good health to witness it. Thank you coach Zito



Danlad Ibrahim

Emmanuel Essiam

Fatawu Issahaku

Afriyie Barnieh — Ameenu Shardow (@alooameenu) March 28, 2023

We all see that Fatawu Issahaku can score goals any time he play for Ghana but Kudus can’t do that on the daily basis fake players in Ghana..!????????????????????



Ashaiman Blacko Barnieh King Nasir Titi Lzzy Thomas Partey Shaving Lucky Dude Afena Gyan Messi FC Ghana U23 Ballon D’or pic.twitter.com/qGCq2sqcBa — Wifa Fame???? (@wifa_fame) March 28, 2023

???????? Ernest Nuamah vs Algeria U23 (H) | Electrifying ⚡️



???? @DenzComps pic.twitter.com/9ms5jrpKrg — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 28, 2023

????????Ernest Nuamah is such a delight to watch ???????????? pic.twitter.com/UOE5Sz4eWJ — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 28, 2023

???????? Ernest Nuamah is rapid ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uEnsNNgs3U — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 28, 2023

???????? Ernest Nuamah ????️ ????️

???????? Fatawu Issahaku ⚽️ ⚽️



The pair have contributed to Ghana’s two goals in this tie so far pic.twitter.com/D99yIkc0qC — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 28, 2023

Ernest Nuamah is too good whattt

pic.twitter.com/CN6Oztwthz — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 28, 2023

Ernest Nuamah and Fatawu!! Ghana ankasa we set dey come! ???????????? heat heat pic.twitter.com/I0D3xtr11s — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) March 28, 2023

Ernest Nuamah really came to the party today at Baba Yara. Such an exciting prospect. Let us manage this one very well. And oh Amakom and Asafo really came together to cheer him up at the stadium. He knows his people and his people also know him. pic.twitter.com/DycKhoOHTv — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) March 28, 2023

Ernest Nuamah was unplayable,electric and races above every other player with his skillset against Algeria



He’s effective about his approaches and often makes good decisions pic.twitter.com/xpoNIp9JeM — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) March 28, 2023

Ernest Nuamah 2 Assists

Fatawu Issahaku 2 goals



They are both better than Kai Havertz and Mason Mount pic.twitter.com/MKOljE048k — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 28, 2023

This lad Ernest Nuamah is a very good player.



He has been fantastic for Black Meteors so far.



The next big thing ❤️????⭐ pic.twitter.com/fzRPcxOtTJ — Andydotcom (@Andydotcom_gh) March 28, 2023

Fatawu Issahaku scores a header to give Ghana the lead. Lovely cross from Ernest Nuamah. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 28, 2023

Ernest Nuamah has provided two assists for the Black Meteors over two legs against Algeria.



A real gem ???? pic.twitter.com/wqeJFXSc8j — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) March 28, 2023

Ernest Nuamah Appiah…… Baller!!!! — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) March 28, 2023

JE/KPE