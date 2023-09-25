Nsoatreman will be a big force to reckon with in the GPL - Agyemang Badu

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian international footballer, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, has expressed optimism about the potential of Nsoatreman FC in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The newly-promoted club has shown promise in the early stages of the season, securing 3 points from two games – a 2-0 victory against Bechem United in week 1 at home and a narrow 1-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak in Accra.



Badu believes that Nsoatreman FC has the potential to be a formidable team if they can perform well in away matches this season.



In his words, "Look, one team that looks dangerous this year, I don't know if they will be able to get some good away points is Nsoatreman. If they will be able to get good away points, they will be very dangerous this year," as he shared with Radio Gold Sports.



Nsoatreman's next game was postponed due to Dreams FC's involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup against FC Kallon of Sierra Leone.



