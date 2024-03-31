Nsoatreman secures semi-final spot in FA Cup with extra-time victory over Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman have booked their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Karela United in an enthralling encounter at the Nana Amoah Koronmansah II Park on Saturday afternoon.



The match was a tight affair, with both teams displaying great determination and skill in a bid to unlock each other's defense. The first half ended goalless, with neither side able to break the deadlock despite some promising attacks.



In the second half, both coaches made tactical changes and alterations to their lineups in an attempt to secure the elusive goal. However, all efforts on goal ended up wide off the target, leading the match into extra time.



The decisive moment came in the 102nd minute when Eric Osei Bonsu scored a brilliant goal from a sublime build-up, giving Nsoatreman the lead and ultimately the victory. Despite Karela United's best efforts to level the score in the remaining time, Nsoatreman held on to secure their place in the semi-finals.



Nsoatreman will now face the winner of the next quarter-final match as they continue their quest for FA Cup glory.