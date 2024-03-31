Nsoatreman secure semifinal berth in MTN FA Cup with victory over Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Nsoatreman FC clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Karela United, securing their spot in the semifinals in a thrilling encounter in the MTN FA Cup.



The decisive goal came from Eric Osei Bonsu in extra time, sending Nsoatreman's supporters into jubilation.



With this triumph, Nsoatreman FC has etched another chapter in their history books, reaching the FA Cup semifinals for the second consecutive time, following their previous feat in the last edition.



Looking ahead, Nsoatreman FC are determined to surpass their previous semifinal exit and make a strong push for the MTN FA Cup title. Their upcoming semifinal clash will present a formidable challenge, but the team is poised to rise to the occasion and continue their quest for glory.



In other matchups, Bofoakwa Tano is set to square off against Skyy FC, while Legon Cities will face Bechem United in what promises to be captivating encounters.



However, the eagerly anticipated game between defending champions Dreams FC and Soccer Intellectuals has been postponed due to Dreams FC's commitments in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they will be facing Stade Malien in the quarter-finals.