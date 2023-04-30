Nsoatreman FC shock Medeama SC with a 1-0 win

Sports News of Sunday, 30 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

A resilient performance from Nsoatreman FC forced Medeama SC to succumb to a 1-0 defeat on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League.



The two clubs locked horns today in a Week 29 encounter of the soon-to-be-finished league season.



In a game where both teams played very well throughout the 90 minutes, only a single goal was scored.



A solitary strike from Nana Kwame Junior handed Nsoatreman FC the lead in the 53rd minute and eventually separated the two sides at the end of the 90 minutes.



This was after the first half of the contest ended in a goalless.



Courtesy of the win today, Nsoatreman FC are well above the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League table.



Meanwhile, Medeama SC have dropped to third on the league log after dropping three points. The team has missed a very good chance to close in on league leaders, Aduana Stars.