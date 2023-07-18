Nsoatreman FC set to appoint Maxwell Konadu as new head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC are reportedly set to appoint Maxwell Konadu as their new coach ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.



The Nsoatre-based club are currently without a substantive coach following the resignation of Abubakari Mumuni Sokpari.



The 49-year-old tendered his resignation letter on Monday, July 17, 2023. But it is unknown why the experienced tactician relinquished his role.



According to reports in the local media, Nsoatreman FC have engaged in advanced talks with Maxwell Konadu to replace Mumuni Abubakari at the club.



The former Black Stars assistant coach left Legon Cities at the end of the season and is expected to find himself a new club before the start of the season.



Konadu guided the Royals to finish 9th in the Ghana Premier League last season.