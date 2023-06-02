Nottingham Forest show interest in Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Nottingham Forest have reportedly shown interest in Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Footballghana.com can report.



The English-born Ghanaian, who spent last season on loan is among player expected to depart the Blues in the summer transfer w



Odoi has returned to Chelsea for preseason after loan spell with German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen.



The winger made 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring just one and providing one assist during his loan spell with the club.



According to reports in the English media, Nottingham Forest, who are interested in Odoi have already contacted his parent club as they seek to sign him this summer.



The 2012 Champions League winners are expected to make around £10 million from the sale of the Ghanaian attacker.



The 22-year-old is reportedly not in the plans of new manager Mauricio Pochettino after failing to excel during his loan spell with the German club.



Nottingham will face competition Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for the services of the highly-rated footballer.



Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent Ghana internationally despite playing for England at the youth level from U16 to U21 and also making three appearances at the senior level.