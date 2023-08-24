Nottingham Forest join race to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a top target for Premier League side Nottingham Forest following his uncertain future with the London-based club.



Hudson-Odoi was close to joining Fulham in the ongoing transfer window but the move hit a snag paving the way for other clubs to join the race.



Italian Serie A side Lazio have expressed interest in the skillful forward but are bound to face competition from Premier League side Nottingham Forest as they seek to maintain their top-flight status in the ongoing season.



The 22-year-old has had a difficult time playing due to injuries and poor form, and Chelsea are trying to get rid of him as a result.



The English-born Ghanaian has fallen short of expectations despite a promising start at Chelsea, which saw the club reject enticing offers from Bayern Munich a few years back.



He played for Bayer Leverkusen during the previous season on loan in the German Bundesliga in the hopes of developing and rejoining the Blues' main team. The winger, though, seems to be more than what Mauricio Pochettino needs.